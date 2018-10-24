The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Senior Teacher Grade 2 Competitive Exam 2018. As reported yesterday, the exam will be conducted from October 28th to November 2nd, 2018. The candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is being conducted for the following subjects: GK (Group A and Group B), Social Science, Maths, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu. The recruitment process will fill 8,162 teacher vacancies in the non-TSP areas. There are 838 vacancies in the TSP areas. The bulk of the vacancies in the non-TSP areas are for Sanskrit (1,952 positions)

How to download RPSC Grade II teacher exam admit card:

Log in to the RPSC website. On the left panel under ‘Important Links’ section, click on the admit card link for TSP and non-TSP area. Click on the button to download the admit card link The new page will give exam details and will have a link to on the right saying ‘Get Admit Card’. Click on that. Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

The admit card notification released today stated that the exam will be conducted in two sessions, first session from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and second session from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm, at all district headquarters. The admit card notification can be accessed in this link.

The General Knowledge (Group A) scheduled on October 28th is for candidates who have applied for Social Science, Maths, English, Punjabi, and Sindhi. The General Knowledge (Group B) scheduled on October 31st is for candidates who have applied for Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu.

Here is the detailed schedule for the RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2018