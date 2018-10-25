The much anticipated update 0.9.0 for the hugely popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround, commonly referred to as PUBG, was released today by Tencent Games for both Android and iOS users. The 0.9.0 update, which comes on the heels of the recently launched Sanhok map update, brings several new elements and features to the game, notable amongst them being a Halloween theme.

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update

The PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. If you haven’t received a notification, you can download it manually. The new update is 608MB in size. Following the download, there’s another in-game update of 11MB. PUBG Mobile is also rolling out downloads separately. The Miramar map and Sanhok map updates can be downloaded separately.

What’s new with PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update

The Erangel map gets an interesting night mode, which will be turned on randomly in-game. And, in the spirit of Halloween, PUBG Mobile has launched a new Halloween theme on Spawn Island. As reported earlier, the island will be filled with candies and pumpkins. There’s a new ‘Candy’ event and a Halloween theme for the main menu too.

However, PUBG hasn’t officially revealed the full patch notes for 0.9.0 yet. Patch notes are usually released for the latest updates by the company. But what’s known is that PUBG Mobile has also added a new “Share for Deals” feature where your friends can help you out in terms of items. With this update, ‘Crew Challenge’ is now open and crews are limited to six players, a Hindustan Times report says.

The new Halloween theme will also bring changes like people becoming scarecrows when killed by the Hellfire AKM rifle, and a spooky face appearing whenever a grenade explodes. The company has also shared the official teaser for the Halloween theme today on Twitter.

The new update is also expected to improve driver and passenger views along with better recoil recovery and stability in guns. In terms of performance, PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 will also reduce lag issues in the game.