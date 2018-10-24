The popular mobile game Player’s Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) is all set to launch its major update tomorrow, October 25th. This will be the PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update and will bring a host of new features for Android and iOS users.

PUBG Mobile servers were down today for maintenance during the early morning hours. The company later announced the restoration of the servers via their official Twitter handle. Although users cannot download the update until tomorrow, several features have been revealed in advance by the company.

What’s new with PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update

There will be a night mode in ‘Classic Mode’ in the Erangel map. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the night mode will be randomly activated with the map switching between day and night. PUBG Mobile will also get a new movie picture style, which will be applied to all maps once selected. Erangel will also get new materials like buildings, covers next to rivers, and trees.

Apart from that, an official PUBG-Halloweek teaser for the mobile version has been released in line with the upcoming festive season. The new teaser flaunts the existence of spooky Halloween-themed outfits, the AKM Halloween skin, a haunted explosion mode and candies on levels 1, 2 and 3. The festival makeover teaser has been termed PUBG Halloweeks – drop in style and stay alive.

Also, a few official teaser posters were released on Twitter that hint at ‘bat infestation’ and ‘new outfits’ with this new update. Moreover, PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 will also reduce issues of lag. There will be changes and improvements to spectator mode, in-game purchases, and crew challenges.

Why do I have to hide when I look so badass? I want to show off my #newoutfit! pic.twitter.com/ruduqJEJ9D — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 23, 2018

Lastly, users can also download the beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 through this link. For the official version, the update will be available on Google Play Store and App Store.