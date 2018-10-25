The UPSC has issued the CDSE II 2018 admit card, which is available for download at the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The last date to download the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 e-Admit Card is November 18th,up to 4pm. No paper admit cards will be issued.

If a candidate’s photograph is not printed or available on the e‐Admit Card, he/she should carry three photographs (one identical photograph for each session) along with proof of identity, such as ID card and driver’s licence, and a printout of their e‐Admit Card.

How to download UPSC CDSE II admit card

Log on to the official site of the UPSC. Under the What’s New section, look for the notice that reads “e-Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018” and click on it. A new page will open listing out the name of the exam and document type. Click on the link given. A new window or tab will open with a link to download the UPSC CDS II admit card. Click on that link. You will be redirected to another page. Once again, click on the link that says Download e-Admit Card. A document will open with instructions. Read them and take a printout, and then click on the Yes button. You can then choose to enter your Registration ID or your Roll Number in order to get your UPSC CDSE II admit card.



The UPSC notified about the CDSE II exam 2018 on August 8th this year, and the exam will be held on Sunday, November 18th at 41 Centres throughout the country. For the exam, mobile phones and any communication devices are banned from the exam centres