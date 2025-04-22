The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

As per a report by the Times of India, Shakti Dubey secured the top rank, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag in second and third rank, respectively. A total of 1009 candidates have been recommended for the appointment. The personality test was conducted from January 7 to April 17 for 2845 candidates. The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

Steps to download CSE final result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CSE final result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference