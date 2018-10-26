PM Modi inaugurates Krishi Kumbha in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a farmers’ conclave ‘Krishi Kumbh 2018’ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration was done via video conferencing.

‘Krishi Kumbh’ is being organized to promote modern technique and diversification in agriculture that could help double farmers’ income.

Israel and Japan are official partners while Haryana and Jharkhand are partner states.

India wins CAPAM Award 2018

India has won the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) Award, 2018.

The initiative named ‘Unnayan Banka - Reinventing Education Using Technology’ of Banka District, Bihar, has been awarded under the category ‘Innovation Incubation’.

Also, the initiative ‘Unified Agriculture Markets’ of Co-operation Department of Government of Karnataka has been selected under the category ‘Innovation in Public Service Management’ and has won the Gold CAPAM Award 2018.

HRD minister launches web portal of SPARC in New Delhi

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar launched the web portal (www.sparc.iitkgp.ac.in.) of the “Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC)” in New Delhi.

The aim of the SPARC is to improve the research ecosystem of India’s higher educational institutions.

The way to achieve this is by academic and research collaborations between Indian Institutions and the best institutions in the world.

PNB Metlife launches AI-powered customer service app ‘Khushi’

Life insurer PNB Metlife has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered customer service app ‘Khushi’.

The app is designed to provide insurance-related information such as policy features and premium due details. It will also provide fund value and portfolio details.

The AI tech has the ability to understand what the customer is asking for and provide tailored responses accordingly.

Satish K Gupta appointed MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm Payments Bank has appointed experienced banker Satish Kumar Gupta as its new Managing Director (MD) and CEO.

The post was lying vacant after Renu Satti stepped down in July this year.

Gupta has previously served as Deputy General Manager at State Bank of India, where he worked for over three decades.

