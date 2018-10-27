WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called WhatsApp stickers, which are aimed making communication on the messaging platform more engaging and, as the company puts it on its official blog, “easy and fun.” The company is rolling out sticker packs for Android and iPhone in a gradual manner “over the coming weeks.”

WhatsApp stickers are created by the company’s designers and there is also a selection of stickers from other artists. However, WhatsApp is also allowing third-party designers to upload their created sticker packs.

When you update your WhatsApp, you will find a new sticker button. To use stickers in a chat, all you’ll have to do is tap the new sticker button and select the sticker you want. To add new sticker packs, tap the plus icon and select the packs you want to add.