Reliance-built coast guard training ship ICGS Varuna launched for Indian Coast Guard

The ICGS Varuna, an indigenously-designed training vessel built by Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited for the Indian Coast Guard, has been launched in Pipavav.

ICGS Varuna will be delivered to the Indian Coast Guard by the end of May 2019 after extensive tests and trials.

Currently, the ICGS has a fleet of 138 vessels, while another 71 vessels are under construction.

India is second largest solar market: Mercom

India has become the second largest solar market in the world, according to Mercom Communications India.

India installed 4.9 GW of solar power during the first half of the calendar year 2018.

China takes stop spot and is the largest solar market in the world.

IDFC Bank to be renamed IDFC First Bank

IDFC Bank has proposed to change its name to ‘IDFC First Bank Ltd’ after amalgamation with the non-banking financial company Capital First.

The proposal is awaiting approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

If it gets RBI approval, it would still need the approvals of statutory and regulatory authorities including the Registrar of Companies, Shareholders and other Stakeholders.

Prof Ashis Mukherjee wins INSA Teachers Award 2018

Prof Ashis Mukherjee has been awarded the coveted Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Teachers Award (2018).

Prof Mukherjee is a senior faculty member of the prestigious Tezpur University.

Mukherjee is Dean, Research and Development, and Head and Coordinator of DBT Nodal Cell for Medical Colleges and Biomedical Research Institutes of NE India.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as new Sri Lanka PM

Former President Mahinda Rajapakse was sworn in as the new Prime minister of Sri Lanka.

Rajapakse has replaced Ranil Wickremesinghe.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.