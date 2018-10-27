The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) has released the Teacher Recruitment cum Teacher Eligibility Test (TRT-TET) 2018 notification on Friday, October 26th. The DSC will conduct the TRT cum TET 2018 examination for the recruitment of 7675 positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1100 positions for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.

The mass TRT-TET recruitment will be handled by the District Selection Committee this year instead of APPSC. The application process will begin from November 1st at cse.ap.gov.in and the last day to apply for the exam will be November 15th. The candidates can choose the centres of examination from November 19th to November 24th.

The examination will be conducted by the DSC for PGT, TGT, Language Pandits, PETs, Principals, Music teacher, Craft teacher, Arts and Drawing teacher, and SGTs. The examination will begin from December 6th and will go on until January 2nd, the details schedule can be accessed in the below tweet. The admit card for the exam will be available from November 29th.

The detailed notification can be accessed at the official website from November 1st at cse.ap.gov.in. The CSE will also release a mock exam for the candidates to get acquainted with the examination on November 17th.