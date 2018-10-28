The Bihar State Cooperative Bank has issued vacancies for 434 positions of Assistants on October 26th. A total number of 326 positions are for Assistant (Multipurpose) and 108 positions are for Assistant Managers. Interested candidates can apply at biharbank.bih.nic.in and the last day to apply for the same is November 22nd.

For the Assistant Manager position, 28 position is for The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd, and 80 positions are for the 12 District Central Cooperative Banks. For Assistant (Multipurpose), 29 positions are for Bihar State Cooperative Bank and 297 for Distract Central Cooperative Banks.

The minimum qualification for both the position is Graduation in any stream but for the Assistant Manager position, preference will be give to candidates with MBA degree. Candidates must be minimum 21 years old and the maximum age limit is set at 33 years with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates must clear an online preliminary exam and a main exam. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in the month of December 2018 to January 2019. The preliminary exam will be a 100-mark, 100-question paper with 1 hour duration and will test candidates on English Language, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. Candidates will lose 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Here is how to apply for Assistant Positions at BSCB 2018:

Visit the BSCB website. Click on ‘Recruitment’ button on the left panel. Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’ link. Click on the new registration button and follow the registration and application process. Print out of the final submitted application can be taken for future reference.

The candidates can access the full notification of both the positions at the official website of BSCB. Candidates can also click on the direct link for notifications for Assistant Manager position and Assistant Multipurpose position.