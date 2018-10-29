Su-30MKI becomes first indigenously overhauled aircraft, handed over to IAF

India’s first indigenously overhauled Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet has been handed over to the IAF.

The jet was repaired by the 11 Base Repair Depot (BRD) of the Indian Air Force in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twin-jet multi-role air superiority aircraft developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and built under licence by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The 11 BRD is the only fighter aircraft repair depot of the IAF and undertakes repair and overhaul of frontline fighters such as MiG-29 and Sukhoi 30 MKI.

Indian Railways building world’s highest railway line

The Indian Railways will build the world’s highest railway line, connecting New Delhi with Ladakh.

The rail line will run along the India-China border and will have a highest road point of 5,360 metres above mean sea level.

India’s first inland waterways shipment to start with PepsiCo

The country’s first container movement on an inland waterways vessel after independence from Kolkata will start with a consignment of PepsiCo.

The food and Beverage giant is moving 16 containers from Kolkata to Varanasi on NW-1.

The 16 containers are equivalent to 16 truckloads and will take 9-10 days to reach Varanasi.

The return journey will carry fertilizers belonging to IFFCO that will be procured from its Phulpur plant near Allahabad.

NW-1 is on the River Ganga and falls under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) from Haldia to Varanasi, covering a distance of 1,390km.

UN to create India’s intangible heritage inventory of arts and crafts

The UN will soon launch a project which aims at creating an inventory of art forms, craftsmanship and other intangible cultural heritage elements of the country.

The “wiki-styled project” will be executed through the “crowd-sourcing” route.

Gujarat govt to start more RoRo ferry services

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that the Gujaratm government is exploring possibilities to start more “roll on-roll off” (RoRo) ferry services in the state.

The state government is exploring the possibility of connecting Kutch to places like Dwarka, Somnath and Porbandar via the sea route using ferries.

With a 1,600-kilometre coastline, Gujarat can develop coastal infrastructure and bring about economic development.

