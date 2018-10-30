SpiceJet first Indian airlines to use TaxiBot for taxiing aircraft to runway

SpiceJet has become the first commercial airlines in India to use TaxiBot, a semi-robotic towing tractor, to tow an aircraft to the runway.

TaxiBot can help save fuel and reduce CO2 emission as well as noise levels.

SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft flying to Goa was towed to the runway at Terminal 2 of the Delhi airport.

TaxiBot is designed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and manufactured by France’s TLD. KSU Aviation provides Taxibots to airlines in the country.

Arunachal Pradesh, British Council sign MoU for cultural, educational cooperation

Arunachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with the British Council to strengthen educational and cultural cooperation.

The aim is to support the knowledge ambitions and economic growth of the state.

As per the agreement, the two parties will enhance the opportunities for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and connect them to international expertise and ideas.

Toxic air led to deaths of over 100,000 children under 5 in India in 2016: WHO

Over 100,000 children under five years of age died in India in 2016 due to exposure to toxic air, as per a new WHO study.

The study also said that about 98% of children in the same age group in low- and middle-income countries were exposed to air pollution.

Another study, by study by Greenpeace, says that three of the world’s largest nitrogen oxide air pollution emission hotspots (that contribute to formation of PM2.5 and ozone) are in India with one in the Delhi-NCR.

Angela Merkel to step down as German Chancellor in 2021

Germany’s Angela Merkel has announced that she will step down as Chancellor in 2021.

Merkel will not seek re-election as leader of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

She has held the post since 2000.

