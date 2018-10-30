The most talked about phone in the last few months was finally launched yesterday in New York. The OnePlus 6T was unveiled following a hiccup in the launch, owing to a clashing Apple product event. CEO Pete Lau called the OnePlus 6T’s launch in the US the “biggest step” in the company’s history. OnePlus has announced a partnership with T-Mobile in the US.

What most people were looking forward to was the pricing of this flagship. A lot about the phone had been revealed earlier in the form of teasers and the rest was speculated by tipsters. The company was touting an in-display fingerprint reader as the key highlight during its marketing spree. This is something that is already available on phones from Vivo and Oppo, which are owned by the same parent company as OnePlus.

Nonetheless, the OnePlus 6T can apparently be unlocked in 0.34 seconds via Screen Unlock, the company claims. Notably, the smartphone will be available in two colours: Mirror Black and Midnight Black. Also there’s a new feature on board which is the low-light photography mode called Nightscape. This is quite self-explanatory and Nightscape will come to the OnePlus 6 via a software update starting later this week, the company announced. The OnePlus 6T gets a new portrait mode called Studio Lighting.

Moreover, in an attempt to expand its consumer base, OnePlus this time announced features catering to the gamer audience. The company promised the best gaming performance at the launch event, with PUBG Mobile loading up to 20% faster. It also gets 23% better battery life than the previous model.

And as reported earlier, OnePlus also claimed that its software system is one of the most stable among Android manufacturers. The company claims that switching between recent apps is smooth and it showed off new gestures to accompany this.

Just to recap, OnePlus 6T features a dewdrop style notch which incorporates the selfie camera. The smartphone doesn’t feature a headphone jack, which makes this the first OnePlus phone to ship without this feature. The phone is set for launch today in India and the event will be live streamed from 8:30 pm.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The major development on OnePlus 6T is that it ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in three variants – 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and 20-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which have f/1.7 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera too. In terms of display, OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch screen with a 19.5”9 aspect ratio.

On the software front, OnePlus 6T ships with OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. OnePlus has also mentioned that it will have tweaks to the UI and introduce new gestures to perform certain actions. OnePlus also announced that the Bullets headphones will now be available in the USB Type-C variant.

OnePlus 6T price

OnePlus 6T US price is set at $549, which roughly Rs. 41,000 on conversion, for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, $579 for the 8GB/ 128GB variant, and $629 for 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 6T India price is expected to be around Rs. 40,000. The smartphone will be available from November 1st in North America and November 6th in Europe.