It is well known by now that Apple is hosting a product launch event today. The stars of the show, of course, are expected to be iPad and Macbook upgrades. However, currently there’s some fresh talk making the rounds that Apple could also unveil iOS 12.1 at the event. It must be recalled that Apple had released its last iOS upgrade only last month.

9to5Mac, a website that has a reliable track record of reporting Apple product details correctly ahead of the launch, has revealed this new bit of information. According to the report, iOS 12.1 will enable the eSIM functionality on iPhones today itself (October 30th).

According to the report, several different carriers speculate that iOS 12.1 will be debuted at Apple’s special event. The new update will bring eSIM support for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. In India, carriers like Airtel and Reliance Jio support the eSIM feature and will be adding this to the newly launched iPhones.

Apart from the eSIM support, this new software upgrade will also bring additional features such as Group FaceTime, real time Depth Control for Portrait mode, new emojis, and more. The group FaceTime will allow support for audio and video calling between up to 32 people.

The report also quotes a now deleted tweet by Bharti Airtel, which seemingly confirmed the launch. The tweet was in response to a customer asking about the eSIM option. The tweet by Airtel said, “Hey Nilesh! Please be informed that Esim functionality for iPhone XS Max will be available effective 30-Oct when Apple releases iOS 12.1…”

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR all support dual-SIM features. However, instead of giving users the option of switching between two physical SIMs, Apple is adding the eSIM option. An Indian Express report says that in India, Airtel is rolling out the eSIM option only for its postpaid customers. Reliance Jio will be rolling out the feature to both prepaid and postpaid users.