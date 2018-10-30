Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the word is wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context?

The bank’s fluctuating performance over the prior year has been a major cause for concerns.

(A) fluctuating

(B) prior

(C) major

(D) cause

(E) No correction required

Ans: B

2. Which of the phrases should replace the bolded phrase?

It is too early to say how the impact the new tax will have on investors.

(A) what impact

(B) that the impact

(C) how much impacts

(D) what are the impacts of

(E) No correction required

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

3. 0.08 x ? x 2.5 = 1.12

(A) 6.5

(B) 6.6

(C) 5.5

(D) 5.6

(E) None of other options

Ans: D

4. What should be in place of the question mark in following series?

3 ; 7 ; 13 ; ? ; 31 ; 43

(A) 18

(B) 19

(C) 23

(D) 21

(E) None of the options

Ans: D

5. The population of a town is 198000. It increase by 7% in the first year and decreases by 5% in the second year. What is the population of the town at the end of 2 years?

(A) 211860

(B) 201267

(C) 222453

(D) 198900

(E) None of the options

Ans: B

6. 444/(16 x 15) = ?

(A) 41.625

(B) 222

(C) 18.5

(D) 185

(E) None of these

Ans: C

7. 16 men can complete a piece of work in 8 days. How many days will 12 men take to complete the same piece of work?

(A) 10

(B) 9-1/3

(C) 10-2/3

(D) Can’t be determined

(E) None of the others

Ans: C

Logical reasoning

8. If LMN is to ZYX and EFG is to DCB, then RST is to:

(A) WVU

(B) ORO

(C) KJI

(D) Can’t be determined

(E) None of the other options

Ans: D

9. Which of the following will be the next letter in the series:

B ; C ; E ; H ; L ; ?

(A) Q

(B) P

(C) O

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of the options

Ans: A

10. Nail is related to nail-cutter in the same way Hair is related to _______?

(A) oil

(B) comb

(C) scissor

(D) hair-cut

(E) colour