State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final results of the SBI PO recruitment for 2018. The list of candidates who have been selected has been put up on the official website, sbi.co.in and those who appeared for the exam can now check to see if they have made the cut and been selected for the SBI PO recruitment process.

The SBI PO 2018 Main exam was conducted on August 4th this year, while the SBI PO Preliminary exam was conducted on July 1st, 7th and 8th. The results of the SBI PO Prelim exam were released on July 17th and those of the Main exam were declared on August 27th.

Those candidates who cleared the SBI PO Main exam were to attend the interview round of recruitment, which was scheduled to be held between September 24th and October 12th.

How to check SBI PO final result 2018