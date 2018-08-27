State Bank of India (SBI) declared the results of the SBI 2018 Probationary Officer (PO) Main exams today, August 27th, a while ago. All candidates who have appeared for the SBI PO Mains can check the result at the SBI Careers page. It was previous reported that the result will be declared on August 31st but the result has been released before the expected date.

Candidates who clear the Mains round are eligible to appear for the final round of interview. The interview round for SBI PO is scheduled to be held between September 24th and October 12th. The admit cards for the interview round is expected to be released on September 1st, 2018.

Here is how to check the 2018 SBI PO Mains result:

Log on to the official SBI career website. Under the section ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India’, click on link for ‘Main Exam Result’. The PDF document will list all the roll numbers who have cleared the Main exam and are eligible to appear for the interview round of SBI’s PO recruitment drive.

SBI’s PO Main results were scheduled to be announced on August 20th, but the result date was postponed to August 31st. The exam for the SBI PO 2018 Mains was held on August 4th. The SBI PO preliminary exam was conducted on July 1st, 7th and 8th, and the results for the prelim exam were released on July 17th.