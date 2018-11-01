Kaun Banega Crorepati, or KBC as it is lovingly called, is in its 10th season. Host Amitabh Bachchan still brings a special feel to the show that started back in 2000. And with everything going digital, fans can also watch the show online. What’s great about KBC 10 is that online audience, too, stands a chance to win prizes. Here are the answers to the latest KBC 10 audience questions.

Latest question update : Who was the founder of Peshwa dynasty?

Ans : Balaji Vishwanath

Who was the first chief minister who went on to become the Prime Minister of India?

Ans : Morarji Desai

Which of these leaders started a newspaper named Swaraj in 1921?

Ans : Subhash Chandra Bose

According to Mahabharata, who was the mother of the asuras or demons?

Ans : Diti

India’s highest national recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure is named after which individual?

Ans : Tenzing Norgay

What is the state bird of Jharkhand and national bird of Nepal?

Ans : Himalayan Monal

Which of these leaders has not been a union minister?

Ans : Naveen Jindal

Which of these cities don’t have an IIM?

Ans : Kharagpur

According to the title of Acharya Chatursen’s novel on Amrapali, she is called Nagarvadhu of which of these places?

Ans : Vaishali

What is the full form of MTR?

Ans : Mavalli Tiffin Room

Which monarch was on the English throne when the English East India Company was formed by a royal charter?

Ans : Elizabeth 1

Which of these is common to shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu?

Ans : Olympic medals

Which of these personalities was initially buried in Kochi in Kerala before his grave was exhumed and taken to Portugal?

Ans : Vasco da Gama

Which of these states shares its boundary with only one neighbouring country in India?

Ans : Bihar

Which of these universities were founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920?

Ans : Gujarat Vidyapith

The year mentioned in which of these Hindi film titles is reference to the year of the Quit India movement?

Ans : 1942: A Love Story

How many India state capitals have ‘Nagar’ in them?