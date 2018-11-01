The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of the State Open School (SOS) September 2018 exam. The results of the class 8, class 10 and class 12 September exams can be accessed and downloaded at hpbose.org.

Students who appeared for the SOS exam for Middle (or class 8), Matric (or class 10) and Plus Two (or class 12) can check their results on the HPBOSE SOS page now. Students will have to enter their roll numbers to check their results.

How to download HPBOSE SOS September 2018 results