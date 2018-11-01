HPBOSE SOS September 2018 exam result released, check class 8, 10 and 12 result at hpbose.org
The HPBOSE State Open School (SOS) results for the September 2018 exam have been released for classes 8, 10 and 12. Students can now check their results online.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of the State Open School (SOS) September 2018 exam. The results of the class 8, class 10 and class 12 September exams can be accessed and downloaded at hpbose.org.
Students who appeared for the SOS exam for Middle (or class 8), Matric (or class 10) and Plus Two (or class 12) can check their results on the HPBOSE SOS page now. Students will have to enter their roll numbers to check their results.
How to download HPBOSE SOS September 2018 results
- Visit the official HPBOSE website.
- Click on the Results tab.
- Then click on the relevant result link (for class 8, 10 or 12 results).
- Alternatively check these direct links for the SOS results of class 8 (or Middle), class 10 (or Matric) and class 12 (or Plus Two).
- Enter your roll number to access your HPBOSE SOS result 2018.