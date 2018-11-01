Twitter is making several changes to improve user experience on the platform. On the heels of its new bot-reporting feature, Twitter today announced that it is ‘testing to allow users to switch their timeline between the latest and top Tweets’. Starting today, a small number iOS users will have access to this feature.

Sometimes you want to see the latest Tweets, first. We’re testing a way for you to make it easier to switch your timeline between the latest and top Tweets. Starting today, a small number of you will see this test on iOS. pic.twitter.com/7NHLDUjrIv — Twitter (@Twitter) October 31, 2018

What this means is that users will now have the option of disabling Twitter’s “best tweets first” feed through a new home-screen button. The test feature will allow users to instead view the latest tweets first but easily switch between both feeds.

As per a report by Gizmodo, Twitter had announced the option to un-check the “best tweets first” feed and opt instead for a reverse-chronological feed last month. It was a move that received widespread approval from its users but is only accessible through the Settings menu.

In a separate announcement, Twitter also announced its new bot-reporting feature designed to flag spam and what it characterized as manipulation attempts on the platform.

Activity that attempts to manipulate or disrupt Twitter’s service is not allowed. We remove this when we see it.



You can now specify what type of spam you're seeing when you report, including fake accounts. pic.twitter.com/GN9NKw2Qyn — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 31, 2018

