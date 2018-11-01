After being teased recently by none other than VP Chang Cheng, the Lenovo Z5 Pro has finally gone official. This flagship device from the company had been in the pipeline for quite some time now. The handset boasts several top-of-the-line features however notable one being the full screen display with 95.06 percent screen-to-body ratio. In order to achieve the notch-less display, Lenovo has incorporated a slider that houses the front dual camera setup.

The announcement of the Lenovo Z5 Pro handset comes on the heels of Honor Magic 2 launch, which has several similar design features. The Honor smartphone get a slider and full screen display as well. Coming to other aspects of the Lenovo Z5 Pro, it gets powerful Sony camera sensors at the rear and comes equipped with in-display fingerprint sensor.

Lately several phones have been adopting the full screen displays and in-display fingerprint sensors, doing away with the traditional notch and rear touch sensor. The Lenovo Z5 Pro gets premium design elements and superior cameras, but it misses out on an equally good processor. It gets the Snapdragon 710 SoC as opposed to Snapdragon 845 seen on other flagship devices such as the Magic Mix 3 and Honor Magic 2.

Despite the chipset, Lenovo claims that the AI on board enhances gaming performance, intelligently allocating more resources to games. There’s claimed 20% increase in CPU acceleration. Further improving the experience are the Dolby Atmos speakers with good transient response and more realistic restoration of music sound effects, Lenovo says.

In terms of pricing and variants on offer, the Lenovo Z5 Pro comes in just one 6GB RAM offering with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. But what stands out is that Lenovo has managed to keep the prices really competitive with the base model priced at CNY 1,998. The 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,298 in China. While pre-orders for the phone have already begun, currently it is available only in Ceramic Black. Sales of the phone are expected to begin from November 11th.

Lenovo Z5 Pro Specifications

This flagship smartphone from the Chinese company Lenovo sports a large 6.39-inch super AMOLED screen from Samsung. It runs on ZUI 10.0 is based on latest Android Pie version. Equipped with Snapdragon 710 chipset, it falls behind compared to other flagship phones as mentioned earlier.

Now speaking of the highlight of Lenovo Z5 Pro that is the cameras, it boasts of 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor along with 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 camera at the rear backed by AI capabilities. At the front there is a dual camera setup as well supported by a 16-megapixel primary camera clubbed with an 8-megapixel infrared camera. The second camera further assists in faster facial recognition when unlocking the phone.

While it gets a regular 3,350mAh battery, company claims that it offers longer battery life. It is however not clear if this device gets a fast charging technology on board. This is a dual SIM phone which weighs about 210 grams. Apart from that Lenovo is also offering ‘Lenovo Air’ which are wireless Bluetooth headset with dual wireless design.