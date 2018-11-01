Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final results of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspectors at CISF examination 2017 on Wednesday, October 31st. A total number of 528 females and 2825 males have qualified for an appointment. All candidates who were called for document verification can check the SSC website to see if they have qualified for an appointment.

The Paper I of the recruitment was held in July 2017 and the results were declared on September 6th, 2017. Paper II was conducted on December 15th, 2017 and the result was declared on January 29th, 2018 who were shortlisted for medical examination. A total number of 4959 candidates qualified for the document verification process after which final results have been released.

A total number of 607 males have qualified for appointment for SI in Delhi Police and 2219 males for SI/ASI at CAPF. Among females, 528 candidates qualified for an appointment. There were some candidates whose candidatures have been kept provisional and concerned department are supposed to check their eligibility at the time of the nomination.

The list of all the male candidates who have qualified for an appointment can be accessed in this link. All female candidates can access the list of all candidates who have gained appointment in this link. Detailed breakdown of category-wise cut-off marks and other details regarding the final result can be accessed in the SSC write up for the result in this link.