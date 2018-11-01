The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the results of the HSE and VHSE Plus One Improvement exams 2018. The HSE exam was held in August this year, while the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) Plus One or First Year Improvement exam was held in July this year.

Those who have appeared for the Kerala HSE and VHSE exams for 2018 can check for their Plus One Improvements results on the official websites for the exams - dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, click here for the direct link to get the results of the Higher Secondary Education Plus One Improvement exam. Click here for the direct link to get the results of the VHSE exam.

Earlier the Kerala DHSE results were expected out on October 30th, but were delayed.