The Kerala floods hit the state hard and reportedly, the results of the DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement exam have been pushed back a bit owing to the floods. The DHSE exam results were expected out at the end of October, but now a report states that they will be released on November 1st.

The results of the Plus One Improvement exam will be released on keralaresults.nic.in, on the day mentioned above. The results can also be checked on dhsekerala.gov.in, when released.

According to a report by AglaSem News, a board official has said that due to the flood situation in Kerala some of the exams were postponed, which has consequently led to a delay in the results.

The DHSE Kerala improvement exams for the 2018 Plus One exams were held from September 30th to October 3rd. Those candidates expecting their results can check at the official websites tomorrow to see whether the results have been released.