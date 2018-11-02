Released! HSSC Group D admit card for Nov 10, 11 exam released, check at hssc.gov.in
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Group D admit cards for the November 10th and 11th exams today, November 2nd. How to download here.
The admit cards for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Group D exam have been released today, November 2nd, by the HSSC. The admit card is for the Group D exams which are being conducted on November 10th and 11th, 2018. Candidates appearing for the HSSC Group D November 2018 exams can now check the official HSSC site to download their admit cards.
However, there seem to be technical issues with the HSSC website, and sometimes a 503 error message is displayed which reads “Service Unavailable”. Candidates should check back with the HSSC website periodically to download their Group D admit cards.
How to download HSSC Group D admit card (Advt. 4/2018)
- Visit the official HSSC website.
- Click on the link for the Advt. 4/2018 (Group D Posts).
- Alternatively, click on this direct link to get to the page to download HSSC admit card.
- Click on the range of your HSSC Group D exam application number.
- You will be redirected to a new page. You must enter your application number and password in order to download your HSSC Group D admit card.
The admit card for the HSSC Group D November 2018 exams will have all the necessary details including the exam city, centre, date and shift of the exam. The Group D exams are being held in two sessions – a morning session which is from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon, and an afternoon session which is from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.