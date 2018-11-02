The admit cards for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Group D exam have been released today, November 2nd, by the HSSC. The admit card is for the Group D exams which are being conducted on November 10th and 11th, 2018. Candidates appearing for the HSSC Group D November 2018 exams can now check the official HSSC site to download their admit cards.

However, there seem to be technical issues with the HSSC website, and sometimes a 503 error message is displayed which reads “Service Unavailable”. Candidates should check back with the HSSC website periodically to download their Group D admit cards.

How to download HSSC Group D admit card (Advt. 4/2018)

Visit the official HSSC website. Click on the link for the Advt. 4/2018 (Group D Posts). Alternatively, click on this direct link to get to the page to download HSSC admit card. Click on the range of your HSSC Group D exam application number. You will be redirected to a new page. You must enter your application number and password in order to download your HSSC Group D admit card.

The admit card for the HSSC Group D November 2018 exams will have all the necessary details including the exam city, centre, date and shift of the exam. The Group D exams are being held in two sessions – a morning session which is from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon, and an afternoon session which is from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.