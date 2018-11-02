AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) released 3,137 vacancies for multiple positions today, November 2nd. The bulk of the vacancies are for the position of PC (Civil) which has 1600 vacancies. Apart from that, Fireman position has 400 vacancies, RC (AR) and PC (APSP) has 300 positions each, and SI (Civil) has 150 vacancies among others.

The application process for the S.I., R.S.L, Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailer will be begin on November 5th and the last day to apply is November 24th. The application process for PC, Warder, and Firemen will begin on November 12th and will go on until December 12th. All interested candidates can apply for these positions at the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The details of the vacancies are as follows:

Position Number of Vacancies S.I. (Civil) 150 RSI (AR) 75 RSI APSP 75 Station Fire Officer 20 Dy.Jailor (Men.) 10 Dy.Jailor (Women) 4 Asst.Public Prosecutors 50 PC (Civil) 1600 PC (AR) 300 PC (APSP) 300 Warder (Male) 100 Warder (Women) 23 Firemen 400 Driver operators 30 Total 3137

The candidates can refer to the notification to get details on eligibility for various positions based on age, educational qualifications and physical measurement. The preliminary examination for S.I., R.S.L, Station Fire Officer, Dy. Jailor is schedule to be conducted on December 16th, 2018 (10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 am). The preliminary examination for P.C., Warder and Firemen will be conducted on January 6th, 2019 (10 am to 1 pm).