National Board of Examinations began the application and registration process for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2019 for Postgraduate courses from today, November 2nd. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the NEET PG 2019 exam can register at nbe.edu.in.

The last day to apply for the NBE NEET 2019 for PG is November 22nd. The NEET PG examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 6th, 2019 and the result will be declared on or before January 31st, 2019.

NEET-PG 2019 is the single entrance exam for admissions to Postgraduate MD/MS/Diploma Courses for the academic session 2019 except for AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

Candidates must hold an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and should have completed one-year internship on or before March 31st, 2019 are eligible to apply for the exam. Foreign nationals can check the detailed eligibility criteria in the notification.

NEET-PG exam will have 300 multiple-choice question examination on a computer-based platform and the exam duration is 3-1/2 hours. Each correct response will be counted as 4 marks and wrong answers will lead to 1 mark deduction. The detailed syllabus for each stream of medicine can be accessed in the notification.

Here is how to apply for the NEET-PG 2019: