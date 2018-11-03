Newer technologies are being introduced every day and the older ones vanish in no time. The latest such technology on which several smartphone companies have been working for quite few years now, according to the talk, is a foldable smartphone. Samsung, Huawei, and LG all have claimed to be working on this tech, and we’ve even got some reveals from Samsung, althogh a phone may not be very close to launch.

However, this time it is LG that is making news regarding a foldable smartphone. A new report suggests that LG could unveil its first foldable-display phone at CES 2019. Serial tipster Evan Blass, in his latest tweet, said that LG will show off a foldable display smartphone during its keynote at CES 2019. The tipster also added that while he cannot speak for Samsung, which has already hinted that it will unveil a foldable display phone in the future.

I can't speak for Samsung...



...but I do know that LG plans to unveil a foldable phone at its 2019 CES keynote. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 31, 2018

While there isn’t much information available about LG’s foldable device, India Today, citing a patent filed by LG with the US Patent and Trademark Office in late 2017, said that the phone would bend in the horizontal direction, which is similar to the way the rumoured Galaxy S10 smartphone would work.

The report also revealed details about the speakers, microphones and antennae, which will apparently be placed on the top and bottom under the display. Additionally, the phone would come with a bezel-less design and it would have a camera located on the outer side of the device, which would enable users to click pictures even when the phone is closed or folded.

However, there’s no official confirmation from LG. But, LG’s head of global corporate communications, Ken Hong, was reported saying that “anything was possible at CES”.