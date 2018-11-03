National Board of Examination (NBE) began the application process for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2019 for post-graduation courses from November 2nd. The last day to apply for the NBE NEET 2019 for PG is November 22nd. The NEET PG examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 6th, 2019 and the result will be declared on or before January 31st, 2019.

The application process involves uploading of photograph and signature of the candidate without which the application submission is not possible. Here are all the instructions that the candidates need to be careful about while uploading the photograph and the signature.

Guidelines for Photographs:

Photograph of the candidate can either be directly taken from the webcam or a physical photograph can be uploaded. If the candidate is uploading the photograph via a webcam, the candidate should ensure adequate lighting and also ensure that the background of the photo is white.

After clicking the photograph, candidates can crop the image so that the face and the upper body part is visible. The file size of the photo must not be beyond 80 kb and should be in JPEG format.

In case the candidate is uploading a physical copy of the photograph, the dimension of the photograph must be 3.5 x 4.5 cm and the background of the photograph must be white. Draw a box of 3.5 x 4.5 cm on a white sheet of paper and paste the photograph. Scan just the photograph (not the paper) and save the image. The image size must not be above 80 kb and in JPEG format.

Guidelines for Signature

Candidate must draw a box sized 6 x 3 cm (width x length) on a blank sheet of paper and sign with a blue/black ink pen in the box drawn. The signature should be within the box and should be clear. Initials of the candidate or name of the candidate in capital letters are not acceptable signature. Candidate must scan the signature and store it in JPEG format and the file size should be below 80 kbs.

During the application process, the candidates will be require to upload the signature and the photograph. They can attach the above scanned images. Care should be taken that the image of the photograph and image of the signature are uploaded at the appropriate place.

Here is how to apply for the NEET-PG 2019:

Click on the direct link to access the NBE NEET-PG website. Click on ‘New Registration’ button. Follow the registration process which will generate the log-in credentials. Log in by clicking on the ‘New Application Login’ button on the home page. Fulfill the remaining application process and submit the application.

NEET-PG 2019 is the single entrance exam for admissions to Postgraduate MD/MS/Diploma Courses for the academic session 2019 except for AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.