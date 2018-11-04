There is a new update on the baby Duke from the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer. It must be recalled that the smallest capacity bike from KTM was rumoured to be launched in India. As there was no official confirmation from the company itself, scepticism prevailed over the prospect of Duke 125 being actually launched here.

However, the latest information which comes courtesy a do-good-er motorcyclist who spotted the machine on road near Pune and recorded the incident. Duke 125 seems to be be going through a testing process in Talegaon, in the outskirts of Pune and a spy video of the same was released later. The video shows the KTM test rider answering affirmative about whether this indeed was Duke 125.

Play

For the uninitiated, Bajaj Auto which manufacturers KTM motorcycles in India has its plant in Chakan and hence it is quite obvious that the Duke was spotted testing on Talegaon highway. The person who shot this video was also riding a motorcycle at that point and is seen asking the test rider whether it is the KTM 125 Duke and the test rider replies, “Yes.” Later the test rider is seen speeding away after realising that the conversation was being recorded.

But more importantly, the video revealed the basic design silhouette of the motorcycle. The upcoming Duke 125 will borrow its design cues from its elder sibling Duke 200 and not Duke 390 as rumoured earlier. This is certainly an attempt by the Austrian manufacturer to keep the prices at bay.

That apart, nothing else can be construed from the spy video. Whatever KTM’s pricing strategy might be with the Duke 125, it will be the most expensive and premium 125cc motorcycle in the Indian market.