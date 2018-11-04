Railway Recruitment Board has said that over 5 lakh candidates have cleared the first stage exam for the Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician recruitment 2018, reports NDTV. The first stage results were declared by the RRB on Friday, November 2nd, and an official said that 5,88,605 candidates have qualified for the second stage.

The first stage ALP/Technician examinations were conducted from August 9th to September 4th, 2018. The RRB had informed that around 45 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the exam and 36,47,541 candidates appeared for the exam. The examinations were held in 11 sittings and in 440 centres throughout the country.

The second stage of the Group C examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 12th to 14th. The exact date and venue of the second stage exam for each candidate will be made available around 10 days before the scheduled exam i.e. on December 2nd or 3rd. The admit card will be issued around 4 days before the exam. So the admit card should be available on December 8th.

The RRB had issued notification for the Group C recruitment in February along with Group D recruitment. Initially the Group C recruitment was being conducted for 25,505 positions but the number of vacancies was increased to 64,371 positions in September.