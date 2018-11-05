PM launches historic support and outreach initiative for MSME sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a historic support and outreach programme for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Twelve key initiatives will help the growth, expansion and facilitation of MSMEs across the country.

Five key aspects of facilitating the MSME sector are access to credit; access to market; technology upgradation; ease of doing business; and a sense of security for employees.

India’s first indigenous microprocessor ‘Shakti’ created by IIT-Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has created India’s first and indigenous microprocessor, which has been named ‘Shakti’.

The chip can be used for wireless and networking systems, as well as for mobile computing.

An open-source high-level synthesis language, Bluespec, was used in making the chip.

Indian Coast Guard launches new Offshore patrol vessel ICGS Varaha

The Indian Coast Guard has launched a new offshore patrol vessel named ICGS Varaha from a corporate shipyard near Chennai.

ICGS Varaha has been designed and built indigenously.

ICGS Varaha will soon be fitted with advanced navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machineries.

The weapons fitted on board will include 30 mm guns with Fire Control Systems.

ICGS Varaha will also be capable of carrying a twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats for Search and Rescue and Maritime Patrol.

It also carries pollution response equipment to contain the oil spill at sea.

INS Viraat to be turned into floating museum

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the conversion of decommissioned carrier INS Viraat into a floating museum.

The project will be implemented through public-private-partnership (PPP).

The aim of the project is to generate interest among the school and college students in the marine sector.

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be honoured with education award

Founder of Super 30, mathematician Anand Kumar will be awarded for his pioneering contributions to the field of education and for illuminating the lives of many talented students.

Kumar will be given with ‘Global Education Award’ by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the flagship company of Malabar Group.

Super 30 has helped students from poor backgrounds crack IIT entrance exams by providing free food, lodging and coaching.

More than 500 such students have made it to different IITs since inception of Super 30 in 2002.

Signature bridge, double Qutub Minar’s height, to cut travel time in Delhi

The Signature bridge over the Yamuna has been inaugurated with a 154-metre pylon in Delhi.

The bridge is double the height of the Qutub Minar and will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi.

The bridge will reduce travel time from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes, saving fuel and helping to curb pollution.

