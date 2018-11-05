Come tomorrow and Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi will unveil their flagship Redmi phone in Indonesia. The Redmi Note 6 Pro has been the talk of the town for quite some time now with numerous leaks and rumours surrounding it. The handset succeeds the popular model Note 5 pro and comes with dual front and rear cameras equipped with AI capabilities.

In fact, the Xiaomi is touting the presence of ‘four cameras’ on the phone and has even dubbed the Redmi Note 5 Pro a camera superstar highlighting the ‘all new AI-portrait’ feature. The event that will be held in Indonesia will also be live-streamed tomorrow and interested individuals can follow updates about the smartphone on the Xiaomi Indonesia Twitter page.

Mimin lagi siap-siap buat Xiaomi New Product Launch, 6 November 2018 besok nih guys.



Kalian juga bisa tonton livestreamnya disini : https://t.co/pJ21pSfPtQ pic.twitter.com/d9GIOkDr4x — Mi Indonesia (@xiaomiindonesia) November 5, 2018

But, Xiaomi hasn’t announced any details on an India launch of the phone. However, the phone is largely expected to be launched in India later this year. As mentioned earlier, much of the details about the upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro have be revealed in previous reports and hence only the price is what remains to be seen.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. On the other hand, it also features 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual sensors at the front. It features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

In terms of chipset, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and will available in 3GB and 4GB RAM. Further, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo-based MIUI.