Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) began the registration process for the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2019 from November 2nd. All candidates interested in appearing for the KMAT 2019 examination can apply at kmatkerala.in website. The last day to apply for the KMAT 2019 examination is January 31st, 2019 until 5 pm. The KMAT exam is scheduled to be held on February 17th, 2019.

KMAT examination is conducted for candidates interested in seeking admissions to MBA courses in the state of Kerala. A notice issued by the Admission Supervisory Committee said that candidates seeking admissions to MBA have to have test scores from either KMAT or CMAT or CAT. MAT test scores will not be considered for admissions.

The exam will be conducted in different cities in the state of Kerala, Union Territory of Lakshadweep, Chennai, Mangalore, Bangalore, and Coimbatore. The press release stated that in case there are less than 100 applicants in Chennai, Mangalore, Bangalore, and Coimbatore, the committee might withdraw the centres from these cities and candidates will be allotted the nearby exam centres.

Here is how to apply for the KMAT 2019 exam:

Visit the KMAT official website. Click on the ‘Click here for Registration’ button on the home page. Enter the required details and pay the registration fees. Once registered, log in with the credentials and fulfill the remaining application process.

Candidates can access the old questions paper for the KMAT in this link. For further details regarding the application and registration process, candidates can click on this link for instructions. The notification can be accessed in this link.