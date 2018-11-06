Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the following words is wrongly spelt?

(A) Limitasion

(B) Dependable

(C) Miniature

(D) Qualitative

(E) All correct

Ans: A

2. Which part of the sentence has grammatical error?

Keeping in mind (1) that power cuts are on different days in different areas (2), the change in the factory law would enable individual factories within an area (3) to determine their own weekly holidays (4)?

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No correction required

Ans: E

Quantitative aptitude

3. The average age of husband, wife, and their child 3 years ago was 27 years and that of wife and child 5 years ago was 20 years. The present age of husband is:

(A) 35

(B) 40

(C) 50

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of other options

Ans: B

4. In how many ways a committee consisting of 5 men and 6 women can be formed from 8 men and 10 women?

(A) 266

(B) 5040

(C) 1176

(D) 86400

(E) None of the options

Ans: E

5. In a lottery there are 10 prizes and 27 blanks. A lottery is drawn at random. What is the probability of getting a prize?

(A) 1/10

(B) 2/5

(C) 2/7

(D) 5/7

(E) None of the options

Ans: C

6. A shopkeeper expects a gain of 22-1/2% on his cost price. If in a week, his sale was of Rs. 392 what was his profit?

(A) Rs. 18.20

(B) Rs. 70

(C) Rs. 72

(D) Rs. 88.25

(E) None of these

Ans: C

7. If 10, 12 and ‘x’ are sides of an acute angled triangle, how many integer values of ‘x’ are possible?

(A) 7

(B) 12

(C) 9

(D) 13

(E) 11

Ans: C

General awareness

8. In a certain code BUILDER is written as JVCKSFE. How is SEALING written in the code?

(A) BTFKHOJ

(B) JOHKBFT

(C) TFBKHOJ

(D) BFTKJOH

(E) None of the other options

Ans: E

9. In a row of 40 children, R is 11th from the right and there are 15 children between R and M. What is the M’s position from the left end of the row?

(A) 14th

(B) 15th

(C) 13th

(D) Can’t be determined

(E) None of the options

Ans: A

10. How many meaningful English words can be formed with the letter LBAE using each letter only once in each word?

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) More than three