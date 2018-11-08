The idea of five rear cameras on your phone may sound astonishing, even amusing. But, Nokia may be working toward turning that idea into reality. The teasers and rumours of a penta-camera Nokia 9 have been doing the rounds for a while now. While smartphone makers only recently progressed from having a dual rear camera setup to three-camera and four-camera setups, it looks like Nokia’s next will have five cameras.

The Nokia 9 is expected to be HMD Global’s first Snapdragon 845 SoC powered phone. According to a report by 91mobiles, a 360-degree render of what could be the Nokia 9 has been leaked. The render does reveal a lot of the things that we are expecting from Nokia’s next flagship.

Play

The render video lends some insight to the upcoming Nokia flagship. It does not sport a notch at the front, it has a metal frame and on the rear is the penta-camera setup. And, the back panel seems to be curving towards the edges. The renders show the phone with PureView branding and Zeiss optics, which are trademark to Nokia handsets.

The videos leak has been further corroborated by popular tipster Steve H, known by his Twitter handle @OnLeaks. It is being presumed that the Nokia 9 will come with a regular lens, a telephoto lens, a depth-sensing camera and an ultra-wide lens at the very least. Apart from that, the arrangement in the circle also includes an LED flash unit and a dual-sensor for proximity detection.

So... Here comes your first full look at the upcoming penta-lens camera phone by #NOKIA which I guess will be marketed as the #NOKIA9... As usual, 360° video + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of @91mobiles -> https://t.co/KFov7h2E9Z pic.twitter.com/0v0NuDRNZB — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) November 6, 2018

Based on pure speculation and earlier leaks, the Nokia 9 is expected to sport a 5.9-inch QHD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with support for up to 8GB of RAM. The specs on board definitely hint at a premium device to take on the industry leader devices from OnePlus, Samsung and so on.

As far as the launch is concerned, Nokia 9 is expected to launch in early 2019. There are no hints about what the price could be. But considering that this could be the world’s first penta-camera smartphone, don’t expected the phone to be cheap.