Lucknow Stadium renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The newly-built Ekana International Stadium of Lucknow was renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The stadium will be known as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium.

The renaming of the stadium comes just ahead of the first-ever international cricket match, the T20 International between India and the West Indies.

Odisha Govt launches ‘Mo Bus’ services

The Odisha government has launched a new initiative, the ‘Mo Bus’ services, in Bhubaneshwar.

The new bus service is part of the Capital Region Urban Transport’s (CRUT) ‘City Bus Modernisation’ programme.

The programme aims for buses to operate daily for 15 hours from 7AM to 10PM on nine routes.

Buses will be available every 10-12 minutes for commuters.

The bus service will cover Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

Anupam Kher receives Distinguished Fellow Award

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was presented with the ‘Distinguished Fellow’ Award by IndiaGlobal, a US think-tank that works on issues concerning non-resident Indians.

Kher received the award at the Third IndiaGlobal Summit.

A.R. Rahman’s biography Notes of a Dream launched

A.R. Rahman’s biography, Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of A.R. Rahman, was launched in Mumbai.

The book is written by author Krishna Trilok and published by Penguin Random House in association with Landmark.

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa bags first-ever skeet gold medal for India at Asian Shotgun Championship

Indian skeet shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot a historic gold in the men’s skeet event at the eighth Asian Shotgun Championship.

This is the first ever gold medal by any Indian skeet shooter at any continental or world level event.

