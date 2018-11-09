Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar today, November 9th, released a notification stating that the written exam for the recruitment of 9900 constable position and 1965 fireman position has been canceled. The notification did not state any specific reason for the cancellation or when can the candidates expect further update regarding the new dates.

The CSBC had released the notification for the recruitment of 9,900 vacancies for constable and 1,965 vacancies for fireman on May 26th, 2018. The written exam were scheduled to be held on November 25th in two sessions and on December 2nd in one session. The syllabus for the above examination can be downloaded at this link.

The Board had released the admit card for the exam on October 29th, two days ahead of the scheduled release of the admit card.

The candidates can access the official notification at the CSBC website, csbc.bih.nic.in, to access the official notification of the cancellation. Candidates are also recommended to keep an eye on the website for further updates regarding the new exam dates.