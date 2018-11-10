Cabinet clears strategic sale of government stake in Dredging Corporation

The Union Cabinet has approved the strategic sale of government stake in Dredging Corporation of India to a consortium of four ports.

The government currently holds 73.44% stake in Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL).

The approval will further facilitate the linkage of dredging activities with the ports.

Cabinet approves leasing out six airports through PPP

The Union Cabinet has given in-principle approval for leasing out six airports of AAI under Public Private Partnership (PPP) through Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

The six airports include Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.

PPP in infrastructure projects brings efficiency in service delivery, expertise, enterprise and professionalism.

Cabinet approves setting up of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of the ‘Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh’.

It will be established in Relli Village of Vizianagaram District.

Vikram Singh Mehta quits as independent director from Jet Airways board

Independent director Vikram Singh Mehta has quit from the board of Jet Airways.

He has cited time constraints and other obligations.

The full service carrier has been battling financial troubles.

With the resignation of Mehta, who is a former civil servant, the board now has nine members.

