Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, had released 1054 vacancies for Security Assistants on October 19th, and today, November 10th, is the last day to apply for these vacancies. Candidates must be at least 10th class pass to be eligible to apply for these positions. Interested candidates can apply for these positions by today at ncs.gov.in.

The notification carries a list of 34 cities where the positions are based and local languages in those cities. The candidates apart from having the minimum educational qualification of matriculation certification should also be well-versed with at least one of the local language. Candidates can check the notification for the local language details.

The candidates who wish to apply for the position need to register first at the ncs.gov.in. After the registration, they can apply against the above vacancy. After registration, the candidates will go through three stages of recruitment, the details of which are available in the notification.

Tier-I stage of the recruitment will be a 100-mark, 2-hour objective type exams. The test will involve questions on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical/Analytical Ability, and English Language. Tier-II will be for candidates who clear the tier-I exam and will include descriptive test involving translation of local language/dialect to English.

Tier II will be qualifying in nature. Tier II will also include spoken ability but will be clubbed with the tier III exam which will include interview/personality test.

The candidates can access the official notification for detailed breakdown of vacancies by cities and reservation, desired languages, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, application process among others in this link.