Two of the biggest American companies have come together inking a new collaborative deal. The online retailer Amazon on Friday announced that it would carry more Apple products globally in time for the holiday shopping season, a report by Reuters says.

Earlier Amazon, despite being one of the largest online retail company, sold only limited Apple products that included Mac computers and Beats headphones. However, that is all set to change with the latest deal here. Amazon will ‘sell the latest editions of Apple’s iPhone, iPad and other devices in the United States, Europe, Japan and India.’

This is surely great news for buyers as well the retailer. Buyers can now expect exciting deals, discounts and offers that Amazon is largely known for. But that is a mere speculation and Amazon hasn’t elaborated much on that. However, Amazon has taken a harder line on counterfeit goods as more and more top brands are increasingly turning to the e-commerce site, report adds.

As for the deadline, effective January 4th, Apple products from third-party merchants not authorised by the Cupertino, California-based technology company, will be removed. The product line up is expected to include the Apple Watch as well but Apple HomePod will not be available as it is a direct alternative to Amazon’s voice-controlled Echo device.