Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2018 notification was released on November 8th and the application process will begin from today, November 12th, at 2 pm. All candidates who are interested in appearing for the OTET 2018 examination can apply at Board of Secondary Education Odisha’s official website, bseodisha.ac.in. The last day to apply for the OTET 2018 is November 27th until 11:45 pm.

The OTET exam is conducted by the BSE Odisha to determine the eligibility of teachers to teach in schools affiliated to BSE Odisha. The OTET exam is divided into two papers. Paper I determines the eligibility for teaching from class I to class V and Paper II is for classes VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for both the exams but board states that the application process will have to be processed separately.

Here is how to apply for OTET 2018:

Visit the BSE Odisha’s official website. Click on the link at the top for Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2018 link. Click on the link to apply, once activated. Follow through the registration and application process and submit the application. Candidates can take a print out of the submitted applications for future reference.

Candidates can visit the OTET page on the BSE Odisha’s website to access the application process, official notification, eligibility criteria, and other important details. Most of the links do not work as of now but are expected to be updated after the application process begins.