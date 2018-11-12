Uttar Pradesh education board had released the 2019 board exam schedule on September 19th. The story remained in news for various reasons including the fact that the board is scheduled to complete the examination process within a record time of 16 working days. However, reports from multiple sources have revealed that the exam schedule was prepared also keeping in mind the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.

The Kumbh Mela, which will be held in Allahabad, is scheduled to start from January 15, 2019 and will end on March 4, 2019. Simultaneously, the Board will conduct the 10th class 2019 board exam from February 7th to February 28th and the 12th class board exam from February 7th to March 2nd.

The board, while preparing the schedule, was aware this fact and has taken care that all the important public holidays and Kumbh Snan days should not coincide with exam dates, reports NDTV.

There has also been a slight change in the morning schedule of the exam. The 10th board exams will be conducted in the morning from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. instead of 7:30 am to 10:45 am. Meanwhile the 12th board exams will be conducted in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The result of exam is expected to be declared on April 30th.

The UP board exams were in the news last year as the board had taken strict measures to curb cheating during the exam. The board will continue with its strict policies and all the examination centres were equipped with CCTV cameras. The board last year had noticed a significant dip in the number of students appearing after the first three papers, which was attributed to the strict measures against cheating.