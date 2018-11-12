Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the second stage exam for the recruitment of Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician, reports Indian Express.

The second stage exam was supposed to be conducted from December 12th to December 14th but now it has been postponed for December 24th. The exam venue and date details were supposed to be released on December 2nd but now is expected to be released on December 14th.

The report citing a press note says, the boards have “received representations requesting postponement of 2nd Stage CBT on account of clashing of dates with the CBT for CEN 02/2018 and/or academic examinations. In view of the above, the 2nd stage CBT scheduled earlier from 12th December is postponed and shall now start from 24th December 2018.”

The first stage results were declared by the RRB on Friday, November 2nd, and an official said that 5,88,605 candidates have qualified for the second stage. The first stage ALP/Technician examinations were conducted from August 9th to September 4th, 2018.

The RRB had informed that around 45 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the exam and 36,47,541 candidates appeared for the exam. The examinations were held in 11 sittings and in 440 centres throughout the country.

The RRB had issued notification for the Group C recruitment in February along with Group D recruitment. Initially the Group C recruitment was being conducted for 25,505 positions but the number of vacancies was increased to 64,371 positions in September.