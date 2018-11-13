Tamil Nadu gets SEBI approval to launch State Shelter Fund

Tamil Nadu has received the nod from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its State Shelter Fund.

The aim is to attract investment in the affordable housing segment.

NBCC makes agreement with Health Ministry for HSCC buyout

State-owned NBCC (India) Limited (formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited) has signed an agreement with the Health Ministry to acquire Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation (HSCC).

HSCC, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, provides consultancy services in healthcare and other social sectors in India and abroad.

Earlier NBCC had intended to buy out the government’s stake in HSCC for Rs 285 crore.

RBI cancels registration of 31 NBFCs

The RBI has cancelled the certificate of registrations of 31 NBFCs, but the reasons for the same have not been specified.

This comes at a time when the NBFCs sector is facing difficulties.

Bangalore ranked India’s most congested city by NBER

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has rated Bangalore the most congested city.

Mumbai is second and Pune is seventh on the list.

Researchers studied the current status of mobility in urban India using Google maps.

In the index of traffic speed, Kolkata has been found to be the slowest city.

S. S. Deswal appointed DG of ITBP

The ACC has approved the appointment of S. S. Deswal, IPS as Director General, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Deswal takes charge from R K Pachnanda, the outgoing DG of ITBP.

Deswal will hold the additional charge of the post of DG, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Ashok Kumar Gupta appointed new CCI Chairperson

Former IAS Officer Ashok Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the Chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Gupta has replaced Sudhir Mittal and will hold the position till October 25th, 2022.

World’s largest brain-like supercomputer ‘SpiNNaker’ switched on

The world’s largest supercomputer designed to work in the same way as the human brain has been switched on for the first time.

The Spiking Neural Network Architecture (SpiNNaker) machine has a million-processor-core.

It is capable of completing more than 200 million million actions per second.

Each of its chips contains 100 million transistors.

The SpiNNaker machine is designed and built in The University of Manchester in the UK.

It can model more biological neurons in real time than any other machine on the planet.

World’s first AI news anchor debuts in China

Xinhua, China’s state-run press agency, has unveiled virtual newsreaders, a world first.

Making use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the virtual newsreaders use images and voices of human anchors.

Xinhua unveiled two AI newsreaders, one that speaks in English and one in Chinese.

Palau becomes first country in world to ban reef-killing sunscreen

Palau has become the first country to issue a ban on sunscreen that is toxic to coral reefs.

By 2020 all such sunscreen will be banned in Palau.

The aim is to protect coral reefs that are coming under attack from chemicals in the seas.

The “reef-toxic” sunscreens are those containing any one of 10 chemicals, including oxybenzone and octinoxate.

