The last day to apply for the TRT cum TET recruitment conducted by AP DSC has been extended, according to Times of India. The application period, which began on November 1st, has been extended from November 16th to November 18th. The notification for the recruitment for 7,675 teachers was released on October 26th.

The application period extension was given by the Commissioner of School Education, K Sandhya Rani, on Tuesday evening, reports TOI. This news comes after a clarification by the Commissioner that graduates from BTech, BE, and BBA candidates are also eligible to apply for the exam. Furthermore, the candidates have been given an opportunity to make corrections in their submitted application.

Keeping in mind the above developments and an overwhelming response, the School Education Department has come up with the decision to extend the application period, said the Commissioner. There are 4,341 vacancies for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions for municipal schools, and 909 from model schools.

Here is how to apply for AP DSC TRT-cum-TET

Click on the direct link for TRT-TET 2018 recruitment website. Click on the ‘Payment Gateway’ link for appropriate school system the candidate wants to apply. Fill the payment form and pay the necessary application fees. After the payment, click on the ‘Submit Application’ link at the recruitment website Fill in the form and give the payment reference and submit the application.

The examination schedule also can be accessed at this link. The AP TET and TRT exam will begin from December 6th, 2018, and go on until January 2nd, 2019. It will be conducted in two sessions for some examinations and one for others.

The home page for the AP DSC TRT-cum-TET 2018 recruitment has direct link for notification for ‘Residential School’ and ‘School Education’, Information Bulletin, District and/Post-Wise/Medium-wise/Community-wise vacancies, Exam Schedule, and Exam Syllabus. Generally, APPSC used to handle TRT-TET recruitment but this year CSE will be handling the process.