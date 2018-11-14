Following a slew of rumours and tons of speculation, it is now official! PUBG, the online game that has developed a cult following, will finally be launched for the PS4 on December 7th this year. Up until now the game was available exclusively on Microsoft’s Xbox, but that is set to change come December. The game is available for pre-order on the PS4 starting today.

As per an official statement, the base game is priced at $30 on the PS4, with a “survivor’s edition” at $50 and “champion’s edition” available for $60. Both extra editions include bonus G-Coin and extra in-game rewards. Moreover, Nathan Drake’s iconic outfit and Ellie’s backpack will be included as a pre-order bonus.

We’re happy to finally announce that the heart-pounding, last-man standing #PUBG action is coming to @PlayStation 4 on 12/7! Pre-order today for exclusive @Naughty_Dog gear!



In terms of features, PUBG on the PS4 will include access to the Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps, as well as all the major features of the PC and Xbox One versions. PUBG on PS4 Pro will also include support for HDR.

That apart, the game is not available on either Amazon India or the PlayStation Store in India yet.