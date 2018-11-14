PUBG on PS4: PUBG to be available for PS4 from December 7th
PUBG is expanding by leaps and bounds, and testimony to that is the fact that the game will be coming to Sony’s PS4 on December 7th.
Following a slew of rumours and tons of speculation, it is now official! PUBG, the online game that has developed a cult following, will finally be launched for the PS4 on December 7th this year. Up until now the game was available exclusively on Microsoft’s Xbox, but that is set to change come December. The game is available for pre-order on the PS4 starting today.
As per an official statement, the base game is priced at $30 on the PS4, with a “survivor’s edition” at $50 and “champion’s edition” available for $60. Both extra editions include bonus G-Coin and extra in-game rewards. Moreover, Nathan Drake’s iconic outfit and Ellie’s backpack will be included as a pre-order bonus.
In terms of features, PUBG on the PS4 will include access to the Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps, as well as all the major features of the PC and Xbox One versions. PUBG on PS4 Pro will also include support for HDR.
That apart, the game is not available on either Amazon India or the PlayStation Store in India yet.