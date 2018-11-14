Apple’s popular tablet devices that were unveiled last month will, it appears, be made available in India soon. A report by NDTV citing premium resellers says that the iPad Pro launch date in India has been set for November 16th, which is this Friday. And reportedly, the resellers have also started taking pre-orders in the country.

The Cupertino-based company had, after several years, recently upgraded its iPad devices, launching new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models at an event in New York on October 31st. It was at the event that the details and specs were revealed too.

Just to recap, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the iPad Pro will be sold in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The price in India of the 11-inch iPad Pro model starts at Rs. 71,900, while the 12.9-inch model’s price in the country starts at Rs. 89,900. On the other hand, the top-end 1TB storage variants of the 11- and 12.9-inch models cost up to Rs. 1,53,900 and Rs. 1,71,900, respectively.

In addition to the above mentioned devices, a few accessories were launched as well. The second-generation Apple Pencil has been priced at Rs. 10,990. A Smart Folio case has been priced at Rs. 7,500 and Rs. 9,900, for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes respectively, while a refreshed Smart Keyboard Folio has been priced at Rs. 15,900 and Rs. 17,900 respectively for the different sizes of iPad Pro.

The two iPad Pro models are up for pre-order with Maple Stores and Unicorn Store Apple premium resellers, with the latter offering online pre-orders, the NDTV report says.

iPad Pro specifications and features

As our earlier report covered the special features and specification details of the devices, here is the brief summary of what’s on offer. The biggest highlight was that the new iPad Pro sports 11-inch and 12.9-inch LCD ProMotion Liquid Retina Display panels with rounded corners using the pixel masking technology found on the iPhone XR. This is dubbed the biggest change since the original iPad.

Both models get the company’s latest in-house Apple A12X Bionic 7nm SoC. And now also come with up to 1TB of in-built storage. In terms of changes, the home button, which also functioned as the fingerprint scanner, has been done away with. Instead there’s Face ID on the iPad Pro series in 2018.

Also, the new iPad Pro models no longer ship with the 3.5mm headphone jack. No Type-C to 3.5mm audio dongle is bundled in the box, either. However, now the iPad Pro can act as a power bank and charge your iPhone using a USB Type-C to Lighting cable.