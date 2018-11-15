Four executives of the Jawa Motorcycles kicked off the launch in event in a casual conversational fashion today. Reminiscing over the past glory of Jawa Motorcycles and reciting anecdotes about how today’s Jawa came about to be, the Jawa executes dived into the launch in Mumbai.

As expected, Classic Legends the parent company for Jawa Motorcycles launched three motorcycles today, namely the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Perak, a bobber-style motorcycle. The first motorcycle, the Jawa, is an ode to the classic Jawa bike and derives most of its style cues from the legend. The classic appeal is enhanced by the colour options Black, Grey and Maroon.

The Jawa 42 is a modern motorcycle with a shorter handlebar, side mounted mirrors, aggressive riding stance and more colour options. In fact, the company itself is referring to this machine as ‘quirky’, and it surely gets several modern elements like an offset console.

And now for the answer you've been waiting for:

The prices (Ex. Showroom Delhi)

Jawa 1,64,000

Jawa forty two 1,55,000#JawaIsBack #Jawa #JawaMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/ItTeXCfjCn — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 15, 2018

The Jawa has been priced at Rs. 1.64 lakh while the Jawa 42 will cost Rs. 1.55 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Jawa 42 is offered in six interesting colours. It is available in the uniquely named Hally’s Teal, Galactic Green, Starlight Blue, Lumos Lime, Nebula Blue, and Comet Red colour options.

Lastly, the Bobber style motorcycle, the Perak, is a factory custom model and will be launched later. The company hasn’t given a timeline for the launch, but it has been revealed that the Perak will feature a larger 334cc engine and will be priced at Rs. 1.89 lakh ex-showroom.

While answering questions at the event, the four executives spilled several other details about the production and dealerships for the newly unveiled bikes. There will be 105 Jawa Motorcycles dealers across the country in all major cities and they will open from the 5th of December.

As for the production, the motorcycles will be produced at a plant in Pithampur near Indore, and the focus is on providing bikes for India.

Speaking about the engine itself, Jawa employs a 300cc BS6-ready engine that produces 27PS of power and 28Nm of torque. Notably, it gets a low-slung seat height of 765mm, which makes it very accessible for all types of riders. This also enhances the manoeuvrability of the motorcycle.