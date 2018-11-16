Delhi Police Commissioner launches e-learning portal ‘NIPUN’ for training personnel

The Delhi Police have launched an e-learning portal named ‘NIPUN’ to impart in-service training to its personnel.

Training will be provided through specialized courses designed by experts.

It will provide online resource and information on law, standing orders, investigation checklists, forms for case files, latest High Court and Supreme Court rulings.

Govt launches Yuva Sahakar-Cooperative Enterprise Support and Innovation Scheme

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has come up with a youth-friendly scheme, the ‘Yuva Sahakar-Cooperative Enterprise Support and Innovation Scheme’.

The aim is to attract youth to start cooperative business ventures in new and innovative areas.

India, UK sign MoU for cancer research into affordable approaches to cancer

India and the UK have signed a collaborative 5-year bilateral research initiative into cancer.

The aim is to find affordable approaches to the disease.

The partnership will also address issues of prevention and care of cancer.

The partnership is between Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, India, and Cancer Research UK.

Cyclone ‘Gaja’ hits Andhra Pradesh, moving toward Tamil Nadu

The cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ will make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu.

It is moving in from over the Bay of Bengal at about 470 km southeast from Chennai.

It will also cover some parts of Puducherry.

Earlier it hit the South Coastal part of Andhra Pradesh.

UNICEF appoints Hima Das as India’s first ever Youth Ambassador

Athlete Hima Das has been appointed India’s first ever Youth Ambassador by the UNICEF.

In her role as Youth Ambassador, Hima will be working toward raising awareness about the rights and needs of children.

Das has three career medals, including a gold in 4x400m women’s relay at the Asian Games and gold at the U-20 World Championship in Finland.

Yes Bank Chairman Ashok Chawla resigns

Ashok Chawla, chairman of Yes Bank Ltd, resigned with immediate effect from the lender’s board.

This came after Chawla was named in a corruption charge sheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.